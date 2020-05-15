Smithsonian Channel sets May premiere for Shanghai coronavirus doc

ViacomCBS-owned Smithsonian Channel will premiere the hour-long documentary COVID: Our Lockdown In Shanghai this May.

In January 2020, British advertising creative and filmmaker Yu Kung and his wife, Crystal Liu, were under lockdown in their Shanghai apartment as a deadly new coronavirus spread through central China.

The couple decided to capture the impact of the epidemic and sudden confinement on the lives of their neighbors.

COVID: Our Lockdown In Shanghai reveals the challenges, tensions and sometimes “life-affirming moments”among the residents.

From the first moments of lockdown to the relief several weeks later, viewers will witness the journey to life after lockdown as they begin to regain a semblance of normality and reunite with loved ones.

The filmmakers also document the “groundbreaking technological measures” the government put into place to fight the virus, such as thermal imaging scanners, temperature guns and virus tracking apps.

COVID: Our Lockdown In Shanghai premieres May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Kung and Liu serve as producers and directors for Campfire Productions. Executive producers for Wonderhood Studios are Rebecca Templar and Samantha Anstiss; Wonderhood’s producer/director is Luke Korzun Martin. Charles Poe and David Royle serve as executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.