Bunim/Murray veteran Ben Salter launches 72 Steps Media with The Content Group

Veteran producer Ben Salter has partnered with Asylum Entertainment Group founder and CEO Steve Michaels to launch 72 Steps Media, a joint venture with Asylum’s The Content Group.

Salter (pictured) will work closely alongside Michaels and The Content Group president Jodi Flynn to produce non-scripted content for the international marketplace.

The executive was a 24-year veteran of Bunim/Murray Productions, a division of the Banijay Group, where he most recently served as SVP of development. During his tenure at Bunim/Murray, Salter helped create and launch a number of unscripted projects, including Road Rules, The Simple Life, Making the Band, Love Cruise: The Maiden Voyage, The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Best and Ball in the Family, among others.

Salter began his career at Bunim/Murray in 1995 where he was tasked with producing, directing and editing several flagship series. He was then elevated to executive produce Khloe and Lamar and Married to Rock, before serving as VP of creative and ultimately SVP of development.

“Ben is well known for his successful track record for creating genre-defining long running series,” said The Content Group’s Flynn in a statement. “Respected by both his peers and buyers for his passion for storytelling and creative vision, he’s an incredible addition to our collective.”

“After meeting Steve and Jodi, it was clear The Content Group is the perfect environment for creating and collaboration – their infrastructure and open partnership truly provides an invaluable resource for content creation,” Salter added. “It’s an incredible opportunity to be a part of this unique collective as we build the 72 Steps brand.”

72 Steps is the latest addition in the growing family of partnerships for The Content Group since its founding over a year ago. Earlier this year, the company launched the joint venture Breaklight Pictures with industry veteran Dan Johnstone, and recently acquired Collins Avenue from Kew Media Group. Last year, The Content Group launched a London office to expand its reach into the global market.

72 Steps Media is represented by WME.