Trevor Rose, Justin Rosenblatt elevated at ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group

ViacomCBS has bolstered the executive ranks of its Entertainment & Youth Group with the promotions of Trevor Rose and Justin Rosenblatt.

The pair will report into Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer.

In his new role, Rose (pictured left) will be promoted to EVP of talent and content development, and head of talent for the Entertainment & Youth Group.

He most recently served as SVP of talent and series development for MTV Studios, VH1, CMT and Logo, having joined as an assistant in VH1′s talent department 16 years ago. During his nearly two decades at Viacom, Rose has played a crucial role in packaging across scripted and unscripted series including The Breaks, Daytime Divas, Hit the Floor and Best Week Ever.

In addition, Rose has served as executive producer on such series as Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Hip Hop Squares and the forthcoming Jodie with Tracee Ellis Ross for MTV Studios.

Rosenblatt (right), meanwhile, has been upped to SVP of alternative and comedy content for ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group.

Most recently, Rosenblatt oversaw the critically-acclaimed Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, developing the series over the course of its six seasons at Pop TV. He has additionally overseen such scripted series as Nightcap, Clique and One Day at a Time.

Prior to this, Rosenblatt headed up alternative programming at the CW, where he was responsible for the reboot of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the re-launch of MADtv, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, among others.

“Trevor and Justin are consummate tastemakers with a keen understanding of what moves the needle in pop culture,” Diaz said in a statement. “With Trevor leading the way, the sky is the limit for where these creative all-stars will take our brands.”