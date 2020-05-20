Armando Nunez moves to advisory role, Dan Cohen upped in ViacomCBS shuffle

CBS Global Distribution Group president and CEO Armando Nuñez is moving into an advisory role at the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Dan Cohen, president of global content licensing at ViacomCBS, will lead the global distribution arm as president, effective next month.

Cohen will be responsible for monetizing the portfolio of original content that airs on the CBS Television Network, the CW, CBS All Access and Showtime, as well as programming from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios, CBS News and the Viacom brands.

He is also tasked with the monetization of the company’s library of film and television titles and running worldwide home entertainment.

Cohen will oversee domestic distribution and syndication sales for CBS Television Distribution. Shows in the division’s portfolio include Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Phil, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Judge Judy.

“Thanks to Armando’s exceptional leadership, the critical work to unify our global licensing and distribution operations is complete, and the team is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy for the future,” ViacomCBS oresident and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement. “In fact, we are already making material progress growing this key business, driven by our combined strength in studio production and our unrivaled library of hit franchises and titles across TV and film. With a smooth transition between outstanding leaders, and with Dan at the helm, we continue to be in the best position to thrive.”

Cohen has served as president of global content licensing since the merger.

He was responsible for all content licensing for ViacomCBS-owned programming to third-party platforms and led the licensing teams in setting strategy and guiding negotiations across the global marketplace and finding strategic distribution opportunities.

Previously, Cohen served as president of worldwide home entertainment and television distribution for Paramount Pictures. He joined Paramount in 2017 as president of worldwide television licensing.

Prior to joining Paramount, Cohen spent two decades at Disney/ABC, where he served as EVP of pay television and digital sales for home entertainment and television distribution for the Walt Disney Studios.

In that role, he distributed catalog and properties including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and Disney Channel to businesses around the globe.

Cohen was also responsible for securing exclusive, multi-year pay television deals with Netflix in 2012 and Starz in 1999.

“When Bob asked me to lead this group post-merger, part of the plan was that I would transition from day-to-day leadership to an advisory role once the two teams were integrated and a future strategy was set,” Nuñez said in a statement. “Working side by side with Dan, that process has gone faster than expected and is now complete. We are well-positioned wherever this rapidly evolving media landscape takes us, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead us forward than Dan.”

Nuñez (pictured) was named chairman of the global distribution group and chief licensing officer for ViacomCBS after Viacom and CBS merged in December 2019.

In that role, he was charged with leading the integration of CBS and Paramount’s global licensing and distribution teams.

In his 21-year career at CBS, Nuñez has helped to build scripted franchises and played a key role in CBS’s acquisition of Australia’s Network 10.

He also oversaw CBS Television Distribution during two periods from 2012 through 2016 and again from 2018 to present.

Nuñez previously served as president and CEO for the CBS Global Distribution Group and chief content licensing officer for CBS Corp., with oversight of CBS Television Distribution and CBS Studios International.