BBC Scotland, WildBear Entertainment prep “Scottish Vets Down Under”

Australian factual prodco WildBear Entertainment’s Scottish Vets Down Under will bow on BBC Scotland on May 25.

The 12 x 30-minute ob-doc series follows veterinarians Chris Allison and Mike Whiteford, an equine expert, who get to know their new environment of Bendigo in Victoria, Australia, and animals they’ve never encountered before.

The “fish-out-of-water” spin on vet and animal rescue shows follows the two longtime friends — who are on-call 24/7 — as they help local pets and farm animals, as well as a range of native wildlife such as spiny anteaters and kangaroos.

Scottish Vets Down Under also follows the team of vets and nurses at the Bendigo Animal Hospital and Bendigo Equine Hospital, as well as local animal owners.

WildBear Entertainment executive producer Veronica Fury said in a statement: “These wonderful best-friend vets, undertaking day-to-day cases – anything from check-ups to major surgeries – would have made for engaging and addictive television on its own. However, when you add in animals that the vets have never encountered, a new environment that they are still getting to know, and the wide range of adventures they undertake in their down time – everything from gold-hunting to flying lessons – it adds a fresh new narrative layer to this popular genre.”

ABC in Australia has also picked up the series.

WildBear Entertainment’s partner, Wild Thring Media, will rep the series for global sales.

