Intuitive Pictures president Ina Fichman named DOC board of directors chair

Ina Fichman, president of Montreal-based Intuitive Pictures and longtime Documentary Organization of Canada (DOC) member, has been appointed chair of the DOC board of directors.

Fichman (pictured) has served on the DOC Quebec board for more than two years, and has been involved with the organization’s advocacy committee for three years.

She joined the DOC board of directors as the DOC Quebec and advocacy committee representative in November 2019. Previously, Fichman served as co-chair of the Quebec chapter for more than 15 years.

“It is an honor to chair the Board of Directors of the Documentary Organization of Canada. During these difficult times, we need community more than ever. DOC has the capacity to play a vital role in supporting the talented documentary filmmakers in Canada to ensure a sustainable, vibrant future. I look forward to this challenge,” Fichman said in a statement.

For 25 years, Fichman has been producing award-winning documentary and fiction films for television and theatrical release, as well as digital projects. She has worked with first time and established directors in Canada and around the world on projects such as Undying Love, The Wanted 18, Monsoon, Laila at the Bridge and The Oslo Diaries.

In 2018, Fichman was the recipient of the Hot Docs Don Haig Award for outstanding achievement in documentary filmmaking.

DOC is welcoming Fichman as chair following Nadine Pequeneza‘s three-year term.

“It’s been an honor to serve as DOC’s Chair since May 2017, leading the organization through a transformative period that gives chapters a stronger voice within the national leadership. Together we revised DOC’s by-laws and policies; and created a five-year strategic plan with the end goal of strengthening our organization through collaboration across chapters. I couldn’t be more pleased to hand the torch to Ina Fichman; someone who brings years of experience and commitment to growing the documentary industry in Canada,” Pequeneza said in a statement.