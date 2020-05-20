MTV Int’l commissions “MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home” from Otro Studios

ViacomCBS-owned MTV International has commissioned the soccer-themed MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home, produced remotely by London-headquartered Otro Studios.

The MTV Cribs spin-off will get “up close and personal” with international soccer players’ daily routines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including how they’re keeping fit, what’s in their fridge and “amusing” pastimes.

Feature footballers include England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard; Brazil and Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira; Belgian footballing legend Axel Witsel; FIFA 2017 female player of the year, Lieke Martens; and Arsenal center-back David Luiz.

Production is underway on the 4 x 22-minute series, with the footballers filming themselves guided by a remote production team working from home.

The athletes will use a high spec iPhone attached to the handheld camera rig, allowing the production team to see what the camera sees, in real time, via video conferencing.

Additionally, the player is hooked up via audio output from the iPhone to the producer, who guides them around their “crib” as if they were in the home with them.

MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home is set to air June 1 across MTV’s network of international channels and digital platforms.

Otro MD Claire McArdle said in a statement: “MTV Cribs is one of those rare things – a cult hit that is still going strong 20 years on — so we are over the moon to be working with MTV International on these special football episodes. Our production team has already done an extraordinary job negotiating the technical challenges of the current situation and we’re looking forward to delivering more unique insights into the home lives of football stars around the world.”

MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home has been commissioned by Kerry Taylor and Craig Orr for MTV International. The series will be executive produced by Matt Wilkinson for Otro Studios.