Utopia snaps up Bill and Turner Ross’s “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets”

Los Angeles-based Utopia Media has acquired the North American rights to Bill and Turner Ross‘s feature-length documentary Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets.

The critically acclaimed 98-minute film, which world premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, provides an extensive look into the final moments of a beloved Las Vegas dive bar known as The Roaring 20s.

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets serves as a mosaic of “disparate lives, teetering between dignity and debauchery, reckoning with the past as they face an uncertain future, and singing as their ship goes down,” according to a release.

Utopia will screen Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets via a series of “creative special virtual events” leading up to its July 10 release.

The sales house will host several virtual screenings beginning on July 7 – National Dive Bar Day – to benefit the USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program COVID-19 Relief Fund.

More information on these screenings and following rollout will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The inimitable Ross Brothers have crafted an immersive film that leaves audiences feeling as if they’ve been transported into the oddball warmth of their own favorite haunts,” said Danielle DiGiacomo, head of content at Utopia Media, in a statement.

“This is a unique film in a strange time and we wanted more than anything to share it with the people, offer a window into a way of life that seems foreign at the moment, and give back to those real life people who have been there for us through a lot of ups and downs – our bartenders,” added Turner Ross. “This is a story about the end of things as we know them, and the uncertain beginnings that follow. It is a story about camaraderie and commiseration – of coming together and sharing space.”

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is produced by The Department of Motion Pictures and is presented by Concordia Studios in association with XTR.

The doc was produced by Michael Gottwald and Chere Theriot. Executive producers are Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, David Eckles, Minette Nelson, Matt Sargeant, Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett and Josh Penn.

Daniel Patrick Carbone, Matthew Petock and Zachary Shedd, meanwhile, serve as co-executive producers on the film.

Cinetic negotiated the deal with Utopia. Cinephil is handling international sales for the film.