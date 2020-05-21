People/Biz

Jago Lee to lead Zinc Media’s Blakeway Productions as creative director

British factual producer Zinc Media Group has appointed former Antenna Pictures executive Jago Lee to lead indie television prodco Blakeway Productions. Lee (pictured) will join the London-based production unit as its creative director ...
May 21, 2020

British factual producer Zinc Media Group has appointed former Antenna Pictures executive Jago Lee to lead indie television prodco Blakeway Productions.

Lee (pictured) will join the London-based production unit as its creative director and will work alongside Zinc Media Group creative director Emma Hindley (Suffragettes with Lucy Worsely) to further fuel growth at the label, diversify the genres and formats produced, as well as the spectrum of platforms the company works with.

Most recently, Lee served as creative director at Antenna Pictures, the UK production division of Blue Ant Media, where he was responsible for creating premium factual titles for a number of broadcasters domestically and stateside.

Prior to Antenna Pictures, the award-winning executive producer was head of documentaries at Tiger Aspect before launching Nerd TV in 2010, now part of global super-indie Red Arrow Studios.

Among Lee’s unscripted credits are Channel 4 and National Geographic’s Experimental; Vice’s How To Rob a Bank; C4′s Orangutan Jungle School and Is Love Racist?; Discovery’s Inside The Gangsters Code; and A&E’s Find My First Love and 12 Year Old Lifer.

“There are very few people in the market with Jago’s breadth of experience – from broadcasters and brands in the UK, through projects for the major U.S. streamers, to innovative audio-to-TV production for podcast platforms,” said Greg Sanderson, acting managing director at Zinc Media London, in a statement. “His reputation for creativity, innovation and excellence makes him a natural addition to our team.”

Zinc Media is home to six factual television production brands including Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Reef and Tern Television. The group also houses marketing communications agency, Zinc Communicate.

