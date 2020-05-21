Extra: Kino Lorber, 1091, APC secure doc deals; BAFTA sets date for TV awards noms

Kino Lorber acquires Denise Ho – Becoming the Song

Film distributor Kino Lorber has acquired the North American rights for the Sue Williams-directed Denise Ho – Becoming the Song.

The film (pictured) is an intimate portrayal of award-winning Hong Kong Cantopop icon Denise Ho and her personal journey from artist to activist, closely mirroring current tensions between Hong Kong and China.

Denise Ho – Becoming the Song will be virtually released to theaters on July 1 through Kino Marquee and will later be available for streaming on KinoNow.com and home video.

The release date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Williams serves as director and producer.

1091 picks up The Pollinators

Distribution house 1091 has acquired worldwide broadcast and digital rights to Peter Nelson’s award-winning documentary The Pollinators, the “untold story” of bees by the billions that make America’s food supply possible.

The film marks Nelson’s directorial debut for a feature documentary. 1091 will release the film digitally across all platforms one June 16, ahead of National Pollinator Week June 22 to 28.

Produced by Sally Roy, Nelson and Michael Reuter, The Pollinators follows the honeybees and their handlers from one end of the United States to the other, in a unique annual migration that’s indispensable to the feeding of America.

Nelson traveled to 14 states, shooting close to 200 hundred hours of material over nearly 90 days throughout the growing seasons. The film highlights how the bees, and therefore the nation’s food supply, are in danger.

BAFTA sets date for TV awards, noms

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has confirmed that the nominations for this year’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards will be announced June 4.

Nominations for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment – the only award voted for by the public — will be announced June 3.

Originally scheduled for March 2020, the nominations announcement was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New dates and formats for both the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards will be announced soon, according to BAFTA.

APC takes global rights to Jane Goodall doc

Boutique coproducer and distributor About Premium Content (APC) has picked up the global rights to Jane New Generation, a 52-minute film that examines the life and legacy of the world-renowned primatologist, paleontologist, ethnologist and pioneer Jane Goodall.

This intimate portrait celebrates Goodall’s 60-year career through her grandson Merlin, a passionate activist whom the film follows in parallel through Tanzania, where it all started for Goodall when she decided to leave her British life to live with the chimpanzees.

Jane New Generation is produced by JF2 Prod and Tedhano Productions for French broadcaster Ushuaïa TV.