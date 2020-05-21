Vice TV, Arrow Pictures docuseries to examine “D.C. Sniper” case

London-based, high-end factual label Arrow Pictures has been commissioned to produce the landmark crime docuseries I, Sniper for youth-skewing media brand Vice TV.

Four years in the making, the eight-part docuseries will provide a minute-by-minute account of the 2002 Washington D.C. sniper case, with unprecedented access to surviving shooter Lee Malvo.

Alongside Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, Malvo terrorized the Washington D.C. region in 2002 through a series of random shootings from inside the trunk of a blue Chevy Caprice. In total, 10 people were killed and three others were injured.

Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the terrorism incident, will examine the conditions that led the teenager to become a mass murderer through a series of phone calls from his supermax cell at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

The series will feature previously unreleased interviews with survivors, victims’ families and investigators.

I, Sniper is directed by Janice Sutherland and executive produced by Sam Starbuck. Mary-Jane Mitchell is producer on the series, which is series directed by Ursula Macfarlane. Morgan Hertzan is EVP and GM of Vice TV.

The series is distributed by PBS International.

Vice will launch I, Sniper on June 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will be made available across the U.S. on Vice TV via all major satellite and cable providers, vicetv.com, and the Vice TV app.

“I, Sniper goes beyond the story we thought we all knew and investigates what led Lee Malvo down his horrific path,” said Hertzan in a statement. “Viewers will be seized by the incredible storytelling in this series and its ability to take you through this series of events like never before.”

“In addition to securing unprecedented access to Lee Malvo, we also undertook extensive interviews with the investigators of the Washington D.C. Sniper case, the survivors and the victims’ families, so that we could view the story from all perspectives, and examine both Malvo’s childhood of deprivation in Jamaica and the murders in forensic detail,” added Arrow Pictures creative director John Smithson. “I, Sniper seeks to understand, not vindicate, and show how and why someone can become a mass murderer, even at the age of just 17.”