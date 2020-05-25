HBO redirects Emmy party funds, donates $1M to LA COVID-19 Crisis Fund

Premium cable network HBO is redirecting funds allocated for the company’s Emmy party and For Your Consideration (FYC) events to make a US$1 million donation to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

The fund was created to support critical needs identified by the city in response to the pandemic, including support for families and small businesses, relief for healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment and services for the city’s homeless population.

“On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. “I am tremendously proud of all of our shows in Emmy contention this year, and I am hopeful they will receive the recognition I believe is richly deserved for all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love.”

On March 27, the Television Academy announced a series of changes to be implemented for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updates included a suspension of FYC industry events, as well as a revised voting calendar and modification of the hanging episode rule for series and limited series.

This year’s award ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 20.