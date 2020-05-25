People/Biz

Music supervisor David Hayman passes away at 42

May 25, 2020

The Canadian production community was rocked last week by news of the death of David Hayman, a prolific and highly regarded music supervisor who had become an integral part of Toronto’s indie scene over the past decade and a half.

Hayman, the chief music supervisor and creative director at Toronto’s Supergroup Sonic Branding Co., died suddenly in his home on May 19.

Known by most as “Huey,” Hayman worked on everything from the smallest indie features to the biggest and most acclaimed Canadian TV series during a career that touched many in the film and television business.

His TV credits include Nirvanna the band show, Kim’s Convenience, Letterkenny, Schitt’s Creek and Utopia Falls, while on the film side he lent his musical vision to projects to titles such as 2019′s TIFF opener, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band , Hubert Davis’ doc Giants of Africa, and the Chet Baker biopic Born to Be Blue.

A GoFundMe page, set up for his wife Ali and daughter Ruby, has already raised CA$76,000 as of press time.

    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page
