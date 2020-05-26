Armoza Formats busts out “The Moves” with dancing competition format

Israeli producer-distributor Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, is launching the shiny floor studio entertainment format The Moves internationally.

The 60- or 90-minute dance makeover format, which was first teased at ITV’s Formats Festival in February, will put a “feel-good spin” on the genre by putting the spotlight on everyday people hoping to bust a move.

Each episode of the series will feature potential contestants – from a shy overweight teen to a 60-year-old grandpa – showcasing their dancing moves in front of four “all-star” dance coaches.

The four coaches will then select the ordinary participants who exhibited promising dancing skills but are still in need of a dance makeover. After a number of studio sessions, the contestants will then reveal their makeovers in front of a live audience, family and friends who will decide which coach “brought the winning moves.”

“The Moves celebrates dancing as a natural way of expressing ourselves and our feelings – whether you are nine or 90, anyone can participate in this format,” said Nehama Cohen, head of development at Armoza Formats, in a statement. “If it’s for a specific event, out with friends or even alone at home – everybody dances, making this a format that viewers everywhere will easily relate to and enjoy watching.”

The Moves serves as Armoza’s latest format release and follows the recent launch of Beat the Grid, an interactive game show format that can safely be produced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the use of CGI technology.