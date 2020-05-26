People/Biz

Extra: TVF, Tern TV sign up for 3 BBC series; Quintus Studios acquires new titles

TVF International and Tern TV partner on three BBC commissions Zinc-Media owned Tern TV and TVF International have partnered on Inside the Children’s Hospital (pictured) series one and two, narrated by actor David ...
By
May 26, 2020

TVF International and Tern TV partner on three BBC commissions

Zinc-Media owned Tern TV and TVF International have partnered on Inside the Children’s Hospital (pictured) series one and two, narrated by actor David Tennant. The 16 x 30-minute series goes inside one of the UK’s busiest and most advanced hospitals, following life-saving operations as well as light hearted moments of the hospital team.

The show was commissioned by BBC Scotland and TVF International has licensed both series to Australia’s Network 10 and Thailand’s True Visions.

BBC4 commissioned A Year to Save My Life: George McGavin and Melanoma, a one-hour doc following the biologist’s journey across the world to see if recent scientific breakthroughs will cure his rare and deadly form of malignant melanoma. TVF has secured sales to YLE in Finland, UR in Sweden, RTVE in Spain, True Visions in Thailand, TRO in Georgia and Doc Moves in Israel.

There’s also the  BBC Scotland commission, Inside Edinburgh Zoo, an eight-part series that goes behind the scenes of the Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park. Viewers will see how 200 staff work for over 1,000 animal residents.

Quintus picks up Dinosaurs: On the Trail of Prehistory 

Quintus Studios has acquired a raft of factual titles from French companies Java Films and ONLY DISTRIB, as well as the UK’s TVF International, Drive and Peacock UK.

From French indie Java Films, Quintus has acquired the one-hour documentary Dinosaurs: On the Trail of the Prehistory, travel and discovery series Deadliest Journeys – Dicing with Death and two episodes of engineering series Extreme Constructions on The Meraviglia Cruise Ship and Thunder Boat.

The company also picked up science and lifestyle show Did You Know? from ONLY DISTRIB; the Special Forces on Asia’s elite and SuperTornado, Snow Wars and Moon Shots from TVF International.

World’s Worst Flights, a six-part one-hour series and hour-long special Super Scary Plane Landings from Drive are also new acquisitions as is Peacock UK’s Super Scary Plane Landings. 

