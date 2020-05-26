Netflix expands UK unscripted team with Expectation’s Daisy Lilley

People/Biz

Global streaming giant Netflix has fortified its London-based factual team with the appointment of former Studio Lambert and Expectation executive Daisy Lilley, Realscreen has confirmed.

Lilley – whose experience spans entertainment, reality and factual entertainment – joined Netflix’s UK operations in April as a manager of non-fiction series. She reports directly into Sean Hancock, director of unscripted originals.

Working alongside former ITV commissioner Ben Kelly, Lilley will be tasked with ordering global entertainment formats for the UK market.

Most recently, Lilley served as creative director of entertainment at BBC Studios-backed Expectation Entertainment, the West London-based production outfit launched by Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks in February 2017.

Prior to this, Lilley held the title of executive producer within Studio Lambert, an All3Media company, where she developed and exec produced the Channel 4 entertainment format The Circle alongside Motion Content Group.

Netflix has commissioned localized versions of the format for American, Brazilian and French audiences.

Her additional credits include Love IslandI’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!Couples Come Dine with MeHell’s Kitchen, Pride of Britain Awards and Piers Morgan Life Stories.

