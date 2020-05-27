Unscripted

Animal Planet to air special COVID-19 episode of “My Cat from Hell”

By
May 27, 2020

Renowned cat behavior and wellness expert Jackson Galaxy is slated to return to Discovery-owned cable net Animal Planet in a special COVID-19 episode of My Cat From Hell.

Produced remotely by 3 Ball Productions, a division of 3BMG, the coronavirus special will document Galaxy as he attempts to help cat guardians understand how to properly care for their out-of-control felines in the hopes of deterring owners from returning their fostered or adopted animals to shelters.

The special episode will be filmed on mobile devices and cameras available in Galaxy’s and the cat guardian’s own homes during self-isolation to ensure social distancing measures are kept in place.

3 Ball’s Ross Weintraub, Jeff Altrock and Shana Kemp serve as executive producers on the episode, alongside Jackson Galaxy. Animal Planet’s Pat Dempsey is listed as supervising producer and Marissa Donovan is the production coordinator.

The special episode of My Cat from Hell will broadcast on July 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.

