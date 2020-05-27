Lifetime, Variety to honor frontline workers in one-off special

A+E Networks-owned lifestyle channel Lifetime has partnered with media trade magazine Variety to launch an hour-long special celebrating the women serving on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Virtually hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes will honor the doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers and others putting their lives at risk while fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The special will also provide an in-depth look at how women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way children are educated, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives.

In addition, the film highlights Variety‘s current and past Power of Women honorees as they come together to celebrate these women. Featured throughout the special will two-time Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett; Tony and Grammy Award-winner Patti LuPone; and Grammy nominated singer and actor Janelle Monáe.

Previous honorees Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Helen Mirren and Natalie Portman will also pay tribute through self-shot material.

Viewers on Facebook will also be able to contribute directly to the United Nations Foundation / World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund during the livestream.

Facebook has provided US$10 million in matched funds and Variety has donated event gift bags to frontline workers.

The one-off special is executive produced by Sharon Scott for Category 6 Media, and Kristy Sabat, Jessica Conway and Annie Allen Six West Media Group. Lifetime executive producers are Amy Winter, Gena McCarthy and Shura Davison. Claudia Eller and Michelle Sobrino-Stearns executive produce from Variety, while John Ross and Dea Lawrence are producers.

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes will premiere June 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime and Facebook.

The special will be simultaneously broadcast from Variety‘s Facebook page, and cross-posted on Lifetime’s Facebook page at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will also repeat on June 10th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime’s sister network, LMN.

“Variety‘s Power of Women is one of our signature events. With our founding partner Lifetime, we knew it was crucial this year more than ever to expand our tradition and highlight our everyday heroes — the frontline workers who are courageously battling the pandemic,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety Group publisher and chief revenue officer, in a statement. “For the first time, a multi-platform global audience will experience our iconic event and join us in paying tribute to the dedication and perseverance of all of these incredibly inspirational women.”