News

Reimagined reality: How we rescued our series

The restrictions placed upon people around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold brought the production industry to a standstill – a situation that is still evolving as some ...
By
May 27, 2020

The restrictions placed upon people around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold brought the production industry to a standstill – a situation that is still evolving as some of the lockdowns are beginning to ease internationally. But networks and production partners, working together, seized the opportunity to keep their franchises alive by adopting new production techniques and approaches. From shiny-floor talent competitions to character-led docureality series, this session brings together executives who will peel back the curtain and reveal how they ‘reimagined’ reality.

Access Reimagined Reality: How we rescued our series to learn more about this panel discussion.

panel

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Valerie Bruce
    People/Biz

    BBC Studios ups Valerie Bruce, Sam Zoda as Rob Smith exits
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 20, 2020
  • Edward Sabin (1)
    People/Biz

    Former A+E Networks exec launches LA-based prodco with Nippur Media
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 20, 2020
  • James Burstall
    People/Biz

    Viewpoint: Argonon CEO James Burstall on planning for an uncertain future
    By Guest Author
    May 19, 2020
  • RealTalk
    Unscripted

    RealTalk video roundtable: Crafting and casting content during quarantine
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 12, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search