The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of television broadcasting the world over, with pilot seasons, major sporting events and production schedules for new content upended for the short to mid term, and no way of knowing when “business as usual” may return. But the good news in all this is that the demand for content remains as strong as ever, if not stronger. As broadcasters around the world contend with what may be a drastically redrawn advertising landscape, acquired programming can provide immediate relief, while coproductions and other innovative approaches to commissioning content may offer comfort to compromised bottom lines when production resumes in some capacity. Here, international distributors, producers and commissioners offer insight on the challenges and opportunities emerging out of the disruption.

Access The world is watching: The international outlook for acquisitions, copros and commissions to learn more about this panel discussion.