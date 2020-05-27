News

The world is watching: The international outlook for acquisitions, copros and commissions

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of television broadcasting the world over, with pilot seasons, major sporting events and production schedules for new content upended for the short to ...
By
May 27, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of television broadcasting the world over, with pilot seasons, major sporting events and production schedules for new content upended for the short to mid term, and no way of knowing when “business as usual” may return. But the good news in all this is that the demand for content remains as strong as ever, if not stronger. As broadcasters around the world contend with what may be a drastically redrawn advertising landscape, acquired programming can provide immediate relief, while coproductions and other innovative approaches to commissioning content may offer comfort to compromised bottom lines when production resumes in some capacity. Here, international distributors, producers and commissioners offer insight on the challenges and opportunities emerging out of the disruption.

Access The world is watching: The international outlook for acquisitions, copros and commissions to learn more about this panel discussion.

panel

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Tribeca Film Festival 2020 (1)
    People/Biz

    Tribeca Film Institute “pauses” operations, conducts layoffs
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
  • legendary_22
    People/Biz

    HBO Max goes live with “Legendary”, “Craftopia”; sets “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
  • James Burstall
    People/Biz

    Viewpoint: Argonon CEO James Burstall on planning for an uncertain future
    By Guest Author
    May 19, 2020
  • RealTalk
    Unscripted

    RealTalk video roundtable: Crafting and casting content during quarantine
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 12, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search