1091 takes global rights to Mark Waters’ “Chasing the Present”

Indie distributor 1091 has acquired the worldwide rights to Mark Waters’ Chasing the Present, to be released digitally in September. Featuring interviews with Russell Brand (pictured), Marina Abramovic , Alex Grey, ...
May 28, 2020

Indie distributor 1091 has acquired the worldwide rights to Mark Waters’ Chasing the Present, to be released digitally in September.

Featuring interviews with Russell Brand (pictured), Marina Abramovic , Alex Grey, Graham Hancock, Gary Weber, Rupert Spira, Sharon Salzberg, Joseph Goldstein, Matthew Watherston and others, Chasing the Present follows a “materially successful” young man “riddled with anxiety.”

The man, James Sebastiano, embarks on a world-wide journey to explore the root cause of the “modern societal epidemic” of stress and suffering, finding answers to why a person who seemingly has it all can suffer from debilitating panic attacks.

Chasing the Present is produced by  Sebastiano, Anna Kolber, Michael Beech and Waters.

“1091 is a perfect distribution partner for Chasing the Present,” Adam Schomer, president i2i Productions and consulting producer for the film, said in a statement. “This documentary, that bridges an entertaining journey with the conscious information to empower us over anxiety and stress, will be well served with 1091 as they continue to show an understanding of this wellness space and build upon their huge success with my last film Heal, a No. 1 iTunes best seller and Netflix hit.”

