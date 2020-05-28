People/Biz

Exclusive: September Films' Pamela Covais joins Back Roads Entertainment

May 28, 2020

Austin-based indie Back Roads Entertainment has bolstered its creative team with the appointment of former September Films executive Pamela Covais.

As VP of production, Covais (pictured) will relocate to the company’s recently opened Austin headquarters where she will be tasked with managing the studio’s growing production slate across original formats for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Covais reports directly to Back Roads CEO Colby Gaines, and will work closely alongside Gaines; Bret Calvert, VP of development; and Alexis O’Donnell, director of development.

Most recently, Covais served as managing director and SVP of production at September Films USA and Polygon Films USA where she was responsible for running daily operations of both companies. With more than 400 hours of programming under her belt, Covais’ production credits include BridezillasBilly the Exterminator and Mall Cops.

“Pamela has a stellar track record of effectively managing production teams across all genres, growing year-on-year profits, and delivering high quality programs to networks and platforms,” said Gaines, executive producer and founder of Back Roads, in a statement. “An incredibly talented producer and executive, she is a key asset as we continue to expand our slate and grow our Austin headquarters.”

