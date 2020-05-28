Upfronts ’20: CBC renews “Battle of The Blades”, slates eOne’s “Arctic Vets”

CBC’s 2020 Virtual Upfront saw the public broadcaster program 3,600 new hours of TV for its 2020/21 slate – greenlighting new seasons of Family Feud Canada, Battle of the Blades.

Among the new factual series joining the roster is Orangeville Prep (6 x 30 minutes, fall 2020) and Arctic Vets (10 x 30 minutes, winter 2021).

Produced by Orangeville Hoops, Orangeville Prep is described as a character-driven factual series offering an inside look at the high-pressure world of The Athlete Institute (AI) in Orangeville, ON, basketball’s most successful preparatory program.

Meanwhile, Arctic Vets from eOne tracks the veterinarian team at Manitoba’s Assiniboine Park Arctic Animal Hospital as they work tirelessly to care for sick and injured Arctic species.

The pubcaster has also set blue-chip docuseries Enslaved (6 x 60 minutes, Associated Producers, a CBC Gem and documentary Channel copro with Epix in the U.S.) led by Samuel L. Jackson for its fall 2020 schedule.

Battle of the Blades (Insight Productions) and format adaptation Family Feud Canada (Zone 3/Fremantle) hosted by Gerry Dee are also set to return. According to a press release, the re-emergence of Battle of the Blades saw the competition show reach over 1.5 million Canadians each episode last year, while the inaugural season of Family Feud Canada reached 2.6 million viewers each week. Family Feud Canada will return for four nights per week this fall with 104 new episodes. A nationwide virtual search for new families is now underway.

Other Canadian fact ent/non-fiction series confirmed to return include:

You Can’t Ask That (Pixcom, season two, fall);

The Great Canadian Baking Show (Proper Television, season four, winter);

Still Standing (Frantic Films, season six, fall);

Road to the Olympic Games (CBC Sports, season six, fall);

Dragons’ Den (CBC, season 15, fall);

Halifax Comedy Fest (Pilot Light Productions, season 24, fall to winter);

Marketplace (CBC News, season 48, fall);

The Fifth Estate (season 46, winter);

The Nature of Things (season 60, fall to winter).

A CBC spokesperson confirmed to Realscreen sister publication Playback Daily that Fridge Wars is on hold due to COVID-19 production delays. The Detectives and High Arctic Haulers have also not been renewed.

(From Lauren Malyk, Playback Daily)