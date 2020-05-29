Formats

Quibi sets June premiere dates for “Nice One!” game show, “Ten Weeks” doc

Short-form mobile streamer Quibi has set June premieres for the Blumhouse Television- and The Mighty Networks-produced documentary Ten Weeks and comedy game show Nice One! from Free 90 Media. Nice One! (pictured), ...
By
May 29, 2020

Short-form mobile streamer Quibi has set June premieres for the Blumhouse Television- and The Mighty Networks-produced documentary Ten Weeks and comedy game show Nice One! from Free 90 Media.

Nice One! (pictured), hosted by comedian Ron Funches, sees comedians compete to cleverly “out-compliment” one another in a showdown of “sweetness and consideration.”

The eight-episode game show is executive produced by Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack of Free 90 Media, as well as Evi Regev, Melanie Truhett and Funches. It premieres June 8.

Elsewhere, the 10-part docuseries Ten Weeks, premiering June 22, follows a cohort of young adults in the U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training program on their journey to become soldiers.

Chris Rowe is showrunner, director and executive producer.

Blumhouse Television’s Jason Blum, Jeremy GoldMarci WisemanMary Lisio, David Gale, Chase Millsap, Val Nicholas and Col Jack Jacobs also serve as executive producers.

 

 

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Paul G. Allen
    Documentary

    Vulcan Productions closing at start of 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    May 27, 2020
  • Americas-Got-Talent-2019
    Formats

    NBC, Fremantle, Syco comment on “America’s Got Talent” investigation
    By Barry Walsh
    May 27, 2020
  • Tribeca Film Festival 2020 (1)
    Formats

    Tribeca Film Institute “pauses” operations, conducts layoffs
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
  • legendary_22
    Formats

    HBO Max goes live with “Legendary”, “Craftopia”; sets “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search