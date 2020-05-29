Quibi sets June premiere dates for “Nice One!” game show, “Ten Weeks” doc

Short-form mobile streamer Quibi has set June premieres for the Blumhouse Television- and The Mighty Networks-produced documentary Ten Weeks and comedy game show Nice One! from Free 90 Media.

Nice One! (pictured), hosted by comedian Ron Funches, sees comedians compete to cleverly “out-compliment” one another in a showdown of “sweetness and consideration.”

The eight-episode game show is executive produced by Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack of Free 90 Media, as well as Evi Regev, Melanie Truhett and Funches. It premieres June 8.

Elsewhere, the 10-part docuseries Ten Weeks, premiering June 22, follows a cohort of young adults in the U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training program on their journey to become soldiers.

Chris Rowe is showrunner, director and executive producer.

Blumhouse Television’s Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, David Gale, Chase Millsap, Val Nicholas and Col Jack Jacobs also serve as executive producers.