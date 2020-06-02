Unscripted

“Inside the QE2 Hotel” heads to C5

By
June 2, 2020

Spun Gold TV is exploring the QE2, the ocean liner turned five-star luxury floating hotel, for UK broadcaster Channel 5.

The three-part, one-hour series Inside the QE2 Hotel has exclusive access to the Queen Elizabeth 2, docked permanently in Dubai’s Mina Rashid marina for just under two years.

In the QE2′s time as an operating ocean liner, it transported rock stars and royalty, and circumnavigated the world 25 times.

The episodes document whether the hotel will sink or swim during the ongoing multi-million pound refurbishment, and with a new team in charge.

The series is executive produced by Juliet Rice and series produced by Rebecca Nunn. It was commissioned by C5′s Guy Davies and is being distributed by Passion Distribution.

Inside The QE2 reveals the inside workings of the world’s most glamorous floating hotel, its staff and holidaying guests – perfect escapism for Channel 5′s viewers for these times,” said Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold, in a statement.

