Realscreen, Everywoman Studios reveal finalists for inaugural Propelle program

The finalists for the inaugural edition of Realscreen and Everywoman Studios’ Propelle initiative, a female-focused accelerator program, have been chosen.

The program was created and developed by Everywoman Studios’ CEO Abby Greensfelder (pictured) and Realscreen, and was launched in January at the 2020 Realscreen Summit in New Orleans.

Propelle aims to further develop the careers of up-and-coming female creators by pairing them with female-owned production companies and female CEOs for project workshopping and mentoring. Through this, female creators will gain access to an established production company and various industry contacts, in addition to getting business advice and creative direction on developing ideas ready to be pitched and sold.

The mentees for this year’s inaugural program have been selected and will be assigned to their mentors. Over the next six months, they will incubate and develop their projects, with a winner selected and announced at Realscreen Summit in New Orleans in January 2021.

Participating partners/mentors for 2020 include Jane Root of London and Washington, DC-based Nutopia and Julie Bristow, most recently of Toronto-headquartered Bristow Global Media.

At Realscreen Summit 2021, Everywoman Studios will select one winning project to receive up to US$20,000 to further develop their project and make it production-ready. For more information on the initiative, click here.

Propelle finalists include Everywomna’s Greensfelder, Kelly Sallaway of Rushbrook Media; Meghan Duffy of Black Watch Entertainment; and independent producer Sharon Houston.

Honorable mentions, meanwhile, will receive free registration to Realscreen Summit 2021.

They include indie producer Heather Findlay; Christiana Becerra of Admit One Productions; Skylar Economy of The Joyriders; Oluwaseun Babalola of Do Global Productions; Joanna Brooks of Piedmont Avenue Entertainment; independent producer Maria Farano; Angela Edmond of MPX Productions; and Judith Clinton of JSK Productions.