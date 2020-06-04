Firelight Media launches weekly “Beyond Resilience Series” initiative

Harlem-based prodco Firelight Media, founded by Peabody- and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, is to launch a new film initiative that will examine how filmmakers of color can move forward in an unstable economic industry.

‘The Beyond Resilience Series’ will feature online screenings, articles and essays, curated weekly conversations, and collective art projects slated to explore “the challenges, strategies, and experiences of creating and distributing work during a time of crisis, specifically for artists and filmmakers of color.”

The initiative’s slate will take “a global and historical view” of documentaries from a range of diverse creators during “critical periods of disaster and unrest, seeking to learn from the filmmaker, their community, and the resilience born from collective experiences.”

Firelight SVP Loira Limbal has programmed ‘The Beyond Resilience Series’ to feature a new virtual event every Friday throughout the summer. The curated content will be made available via various online platforms, including Instagram Live, Zoom and Medium.com.

‘The Beyond Resilience Series’ will be launched on Friday (June 5) with a “Future Visions” Zoom conversation that will spotlight various reflections on this crucial moment in U.S. history, the documentary industry and the possibilities for structural change.

The panel will be moderated by Whose Streets? filmmaker Sabaah Folayan and will feature Firelight co-founder Stanley Nelson and filmmakers Ursula Liang (Down a Dark Stairwell), Cecilia Aldarondo (Landfall), and Sian-Pierre Regis (Duty Free).

The “Future Visions” chat will take place on June 5 at 4 p.m. ET/PT. Click here to register.

Further information on The Beyond Resilience Series’ will be announced as additional virtual events and participants are confirmed.

“Since the pandemic came to a head, Firelight has been doing extensive outreach in their creative community through surveys and virtual focus groups to evaluate how filmmakers of color can move forward in a more and more unstable economic industry,” the company said in a statement. “These ongoing conversations have been so constructive that the Firelight team wanted to broaden the dialogue to engage even more diverse perspectives through an ongoing curated content series.

“Given the events of the last week, it is vital now more than ever that people of color be empowered to document and tell their own stories. Firelight sees its role within the documentary field as an organizer, bringing together a strong network of content creators to unpack, process, and capture the nuances of this moment in their communities.”