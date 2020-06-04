“Leaving Neverland”, “Seven Worlds, One Planet” pick up BAFTA nominations

Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland, Studio Lambert’s Celebrity Gogglebox and Minnow Films’ The Last Survivors are among the non-scripted titles nominated for the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) revealed the nominees today (June 4) for the British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards, both recognizing the programs broadcast in the UK in 2019.

Factual series nominated for the British Academy Television Awards include: Crime and Punishment (72 Films for Channel 4); Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (Raw TV for Netflix); Leaving Neverland (pictured; Amos Pictures for Channel 4); and Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure (Curve Media for BBC1).

Shows in contention for the reality and constructed factual award are: Celebrity Gogglebox (Studio Lambert for Channel 4); Harry’s Heroes: The Full English (Talkback for ITV); Race Across the World (Studio Lambert for BBC2); and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (World of Wonder Productions for BBC3).

Single documentaries nominated include: The Abused (Brinkworth Productions for Channel 5); David Harewood: Psychosis and Me (Films of Record and Open University for BBC2); The Family Secret (True Vision Yorkshire for Channel 4); and The Last Survivors (Minnow Films for BBC2).

The British Academy Television Awards special factual category includes the nominees: 8 Days: To The Moon and Back (BBC Studios for PBS/BBC2); Thatcher: A Very British Revolution (BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit for BBC2); Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story (Wall to Wall Media for BBC4); and Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC Studios Natural History Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and CCTV9 for BBC1).

Elsewhere, nominees in the British Academy Television Craft Awards’ factual director category are: Dan Reed (Leaving Neverland); Mark Lewis (Don’t F**ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer); and Robin Barnwell (Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag).

The British Academy Television Awards ceremony will be held July 31 on BBC1 with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online July 17.