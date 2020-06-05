CuriosityStream deconstructs “The History of Home” with Nick Offerman

Factual SVOD CuriosityStream has commissioned a three-part series slated to examine the history of spectacular homes and the stories behind them.

Narrated by Nick Offerman (Making It, Parks and Recreation; pictured), The History of Home will examine how “the fundamental elements of daily life transformed our lives and made our houses homes.”

Filmed in 10 countries and featuring 35 locations, the series features world renowned architects, designers, craftsmen and historians as they journey around the globe and through time to discover the histories and mysteries behind every room in the house.

The first episode of the series, “The Foundations of Home,” goes inside an eco-retreat built of lava, documents the efforts in France to build a medieval castle from scratch, and explores the Hampton Court Palace. ‘

Episode two, meanwhile, will examine how our favorite rooms evolved, from the world’s largest Viking Hall to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and Highclere Castle from Downton Abbey. The second episode also includes the living rooms of Hearst Castle and meets interior designer to the stars, Brigette Romanek.

Episode three, ‘The Second Story of Home,’ goes upstairs to the study, the bathroom and the bedroom, and pulls the curtains back on rooms that made Mark Twain, Thomas Edison and Virginia Woolf, as well as the boudoirs of French kings and queens and high-tech bedroom designs of the future.

The History of Home serves as the second instalment of CuriosityStream’s The History of anthology, following The History of Food, and is produced by Roller Coaster Road Productions. Sarah V. Burns and Alex Sherratt serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Rob Burk serving as executive producer for CuriosityStream.

The History of Home will debut on CuriosityStream worldwide on June 18.

“Now more than ever, where we live, where we shelter and where we seek sanctuary is an integral part of each of our lives. With The History of Home we wanted to deconstruct the concept of home to expose the surprising origins of the structures and rituals that surround us every day,” said Burk, head of content for CuriosityStream, in a statement.

“I love our human capacity for building clever spots in which to cook our meat and make sweet love to our spouses,” added Offerman. “This series is such a beautifully embroidered paean to the varied results of that particular talent, so I was over the moon when they asked me to collaborate with their gorgeous work.”