TBS ramps up non-scripted, slates “Tournament of Laughs”, “Lost Resort”

WarnerMedia-backed cable network TBS has greenlit a seven-episode virtual comedy competition series hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis.

Produced by The Jay & Tony Show, Tournament of Laughs will feature 32 comedians as they go head-to-head in a digital, single-elimination bracketed tournament.

Comedians will be tasked with creating, producing and self-filming their own videos that will feature anything from stand-up sets to song parodies. Following each episode, audiences will then decide, via phone and online voting, which comics will proceed to the next round with the final episode featuring an expert comedy panel tasked with crowning the winner.

Each episode of the comedy tournament will showcase multiple comedic match-ups with Sudeikis serving as the master of ceremonies and providing color commentary.

Featured comics throughout the seven episodes include Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, and Piff The Magic Dragon.

Two additional performers will be announced at a later date.

In addition, a charitable donation will be made to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Black Lives Matter.

The Jay & Tony Show’s Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and Pip Wells serve as executive producers. Wells will also serve as the Tournament of Laughs showrunner.

Tournament of Laughs premieres June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

“We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV, in a statement. “These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

Watch a trailer below:

Also, TBS has commissioned Sirens Media, a division of ITV America, to produce the alternative wellness reality series Lost Resort (pictured).

The 10-part social experiment series will dive into the world of extreme spiritual healing by tracing the journey of nine strangers who embark on a voyage of self-discovery to an exotic wellness retreat in the jungles of Costa Rica.

The docuseries will follow the group over the course of a three-week “transformative journey of self” by working with an eclectic team of alternative healers who push them to their limits.

Sirens Media’s Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Jordana Hochman and Sarah Howell serve as executive producers alongside Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures.

Lost Resort debuts across TBS on July 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Check out a trailer below: