Discovery sets June air date for Half Yard’s “Dino Hunters”

Discovery Channel is to document the search for prehistoric dinosaur fossils by ranchers and cowboys as part of its latest series, Dino Hunters.

Produced by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, the series features characters like Clayton Phipps from Montana, who was born into cattle ranching and discovered the greatest fossil specimen uncovered in America, Dueling Dinosaurs – 22-foot-long theropod and a 28-foot-long ceratopsian fossils – and now searches for fossils with his 12-year-old son Luke and a small team of fossil experts.

Another father-son duo in the series is Mike Harris and Jake Harris from Wyoming. The elder Harris, Mike, discovered a T-Rex in 2011, and now his adult son Jake has returned to the ranch to hunt for dinosaurs together.

Other characters include Aaron Bolan, who studied to be a homicide detective, but now lives on his uncle’s Wyoming ranch to search for historic and unique fossils; and Jared Hudson, from South Dakota, who found a T-Rex but wound up in a contract dispute that has led to him starting from scratch.

Each episode will see the characters uncovering new fossil discoveries, with the clock ticking to excavate before the harsh winter ruins their chances at a potential fortune; as well, the dinosaurs will be brought back to life with 3D modeling and CGI to create X-ray visualizations of the fossils and dinosaurs.

For Half Yard Productions, Sean Gallagher, Nicole Sorrenti and John Jones are executive producers. For Discovery, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Ethan Galvin is producer.

Dino Hunters premieres on June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT