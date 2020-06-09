Extra: ShortsTV names president; ABC’s “Almost Australian” goes to BBC

ShortsTV names president

Jeff Allen, most recently the VP of operations at Hallmark Labs, has been named president of ShortsTV in the U.S. and TVCortos.iu in Latin America .

Based in Los Angeles, Allen will report directly to Shorts International chief executive Carter Pilcher within Shorts Entertainment Networks.

In his new role, Allen will oversee and manage all U.S. and Latin American operations, including content acquisitions, sales and growth, programming, marketing and more.

Prior to Hallmark Labs, Allen worked at short form SVOD startup called SpiritClips that was acquired by Hallmark in 2012.

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian heads to the BBC

Australia’s ABC Commercial, the distribution arm of the Aussie pubcaster ABC, has sold Southern Pictures’ observational series Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian (pictured) to UK pubcaster BBC.

The 3 x 60-minute series follows film and television personality Miriam Margolyes on a two-month-long road trip across Australia to reveal the reality of her recently adopted homeland. She’ll bring empathy, insight, humor and an open mind to being a new Australian.

The series was created by Southern Pictures, directed by Liz Allen and produced by Ross Wilson. It is executive produced by Laurie Critchley and Aline Jacques.

LGI Media sells over 500 hours into Asia

Australian-based distribution company LGI Media (formerly Looking Glass International) has sold more than 500 hours of programming to China, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

YuanLai Education, an educational program broadcaster based in Wuhan, China, has picked up a package deal of 397 hours that includes Coded World (4 x 60 minutes), Horses (1 x 60 minutes) and VR 101 (8 x 30 minutes).

Other deals include Beijing-based OTT and VOD operator Bytedance China (owners of TikTok), which acquired 168.5 hours of programming for their network’s new documentary slot. Titles include reality series Spiky Gold Hunters (6 x 60 minutes) and The Wine Guys: Grape Escapes (6 x 30 minutes).

Hong Kong-based broadcaster PCCW, meanwhile, has picked up LGI Media’s 4K hour-long special Yohji Yamamoto: Rebel in Black for their SVOD platform.

Elsewhere, pay-TV channel SCTV Vietnam has agreed to 55 hours of programming, including Torror! (6 x 60 minutes), Counts – the Origins of Catalonia (4 x 30 minutes), Masai Mara: the Big Hunt (1 x 60 minutes) and The Whole Truth About Lying (1 x 60 minutes).

The deals were brokered by LGI Media’s Karen Lee, head of sales for Asia.