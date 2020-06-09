HBO sets late June premiere for David France’s “Welcome to Chechnya”

Academy Award nominated director David France’s feature-length documentary Welcome to Chechnya will receive its television premiere when it broadcasts across American premium cable network HBO later this month.

The 107-minute film, which world premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, provides unfiltered access to a group of Chechen activists risking their lives to expose the underreported atrocities of anti-LGBTQ persecution – part of a deadly “cleansing” campaign – in the repressive Russian republic.

The investigative documentary will chronicle the anonymous band of LGBTQ activists as they work to rescue the victims of state aggression. Through a succession of safe houses and a global underground network, the advocates hope to secure safe passage from Russian-held control to each targeted person.

By the close of the film, 151 people have been located with the help of the LGBTQ pipeline, while 40,000 others remain in hiding.

Welcome to Chechnya is produced by France, Alice Henty, Joy A. Tomchin and Askold Kurov. Executive producers on the film include Joy A. Tomchin, Neal Baer, Kevin Jennings, Masha Gessen, Jonathan Logan, Jess Search, Lekha Singh, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alan Getz, Justin Mikita and Stan Tomchin.

HBO’s Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller are also executive producers.

Welcome to Chechnya will launch across HBO on June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT in recognition of LGBT Pride Month.

The film will also be made available to stream on HBO Go, HBO Now, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners’ platforms.