ID to air October Films-produced special “The Murder of George Floyd: A Nation Responds”

October Films is producing a one-hour special featuring a panel of civil rights activists, law enforcement, and journalists, to have an open conversation about the murder of George Floyd for Discovery-owned true crime net Investigation Discovery (ID).

Hosted by ID’s Tony Harris, The Murder of George Floyd: A Nation Responds is a reaction to the death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, which sparked mass protests across the U.S. and globally.

The special will air June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery, leading into the global premiere of OWN’s OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here, hosted by Oprah Winfrey and to be simulcast across every Discovery network. The network will start out the programming with Black and Blue, hosted by Harris and with a new introduction.

The discussions will center around racism and police violent, including “tangible actions to make long-lasting change,” and features panelists including PBS Newshour correspondent and NBC & MSNBC political contributor Yamiche Alcindor; former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis; racial justice attorney, author and activist Lurie Favors; co-founder of the National Coalition of Law Enforcement Officers for Justice, Reform and Accountability, Redditt Hudson; and civil rights activist and Organizer of Campaign Zero, Deray McKesson.

For October Films, Becky Rendall is producer, Sheun Adelasoye is executive producer and Neil Breakwell is senior executive producer. Harris is an executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Keila Woodard is supervising producer and Alleathea Carter-Perkins is producer.

“The arc of the moral universe is bending right before our eyes with this huge, global outcry for change. Now is the time to continue to push the discussion forward,” Harris said in a statement. “This panel includes leaders who are entrenched in this movement, some with varying viewpoints, and I’m proud to share their thoughts with ID’s viewers.”