TLC, Sharp Entertainment set “90 Day Fiance” self-shot spin-off “B90 Strikes Back!”

Discovery-owned TLC is set to air the newest installment of its 90 Day Fiancé franchise this June with Before the 90 Days self-shot spinoff B90 Strikes Back! The late-night series will see couples ...
By
June 9, 2020

Discovery-owned TLC is set to air the newest installment of its 90 Day Fiancé franchise this June with Before the 90 Days self-shot spinoff B90 Strikes Back!

The late-night series will see couples address the online commentary for each respective episode of Before the 90 Days (pictured) in the same air order, as well as the opinions of the Pillow Talk cast by watching clips, reacting and “striking back” at “burning tweets” for the most recent seasons of both shows.

“It’s always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we’ve ever seen,” said Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, in a statement. “Our Before the 90 Days  couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity. We can’t wait for the party to continue on Monday nights.”

B90 Strikes Back! premieres June 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company.

