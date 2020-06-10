Channel 5, Network 10 to co-fund “The Royals Reveal”

British free-to-air network Channel 5 and Australia’s Network 10, both owned by ViacomCBS, have partnered to co-fund the eight-part series The Royals Revealed.

Produced by UK indie Back2back Productions, the series will unpack the personal stories of influential Royal family members to explore bigger issues at the heart of the monarchy. Topics include love and duty, the changing face of the monarchy, key events and relationships.

The series, which is deficit financed by Parade Media Group, will air on both Channel 5 and Network 10 later this year.

The Royals Revealed marks the second partnership between the two networks since the ViacomCBS merger was completed. The first was With Intent, a co-funded scripted mini-series.

“The British Monarchy is an endlessly fascinating subject, evidenced by the success we’ve had so far on Channel 5 with our other royal strands. Being able to provide a fresh angle on some of the best-known royal events and sagas is something we know will appeal to our audience,” Cherry Yeandle, senior manager, acquisitions & co-productions, Channel 5 said in a statement. “The project is also enabling us to build on our relationship and synergies with Network 10 in Australia.”