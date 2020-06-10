Nutopia ups Simon Willgoss to EP, EVP of development

Nutopia has promoted development head Simon Willgoss to executive producer and executive vice president of development.

The London indie behind the Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldbum also recently hired Matt Edmonds as the newly-created vice president of unscripted formats and promoted Sam Fernandes to deputy head of development.

In his new role, Willgoss (pictured) will help drive the company’s creative strategy and manage relationships with key partners.

The executive will continue to oversee Nutopia’s development slate, where he previously helped conceive and launch series such as Babies and The Last Czars for Netflix and One Strange Rock for National Geographic.

Willgoss’s production credits include How We Got to Now for PBS and Mankind for History.

Elsewhere, Edmonds will help drive and expand the company’s slate of popular factual series and formats. He joins Nutopia from Sacha Baron Cohen and Andrew Newman’s indie Spelthorne Community TV where he was head of factual entertainment.

At Spelthorne Community TV, his credits include Who Is America for Showtime and Let’s Talk About Sex. Prior to that role, he was head of development at Rumpus Media, co-creating shows such as Asian Provocateur with Romesh Ranganathan (BBC/Netflix) and Joel and Nish vs The World (Comedy Central/Netflix).

Finally, Fernandes will help oversee the day-to-day running of the development slate across all genres.

She joined Nutopia as a development researcher in 2015, working on series such as Babies and The World According to Jeff Goldlum. She was also a producer on the feature documentary Detroit: Comeback City for History Channel and helped develop upcoming series Limitless and One Strange Rock 2.

“Both Simon and Sam have been crucial to Nutopia’s success over the past few years. Simon is an outstanding executive and Sam has become a key part of our development team,” Nutopia CEO and founder Jane Root said in a statement. “We are delighted to have them and our talented new hire Matt to continue our push into popular factual.”