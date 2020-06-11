Former PopTV president Brad Schwartz boards Audible

Amazon-owned platform Audible has named former PopTV executive Brad Schwartz chief content officer.

Taking up his new role June 15, Schwartz will report to CEO Bob Carrigan, who was appointed to the role in December 2019.

“As Audible continues to expand its focus on premium audio storytelling and entertainment across all formats and genres, Brad’s highly successful track record, expertise and stellar relationships in the entertainment community will be integral to our aggressive content efforts and plans,” Carrigan said in a statement.

Schwartz has held senior executive roles at ViacomCBS, MSG Media and Bell Media, most recently serving as president of ViacomCBS pay-TV channel PopTV.

Throughout his career, Schwartz has led the turnaround or launch of six media brands. Prior to Pop, he was SVP of programming and operations for Fuse at MSG Media, where he led a rebrand campaign and shepherded programming such as Billy on The Street.

Prior to Fuse, Schwartz served as GM of a suite of eight youth and pop culture cable networks in Canada, including MTV Canada, MuchMusic, MTV2 and MuchMore.

At MTV Canada, he pioneered the after-show concept with The Hills After Show. Schwartz also launched and led VEVO in Canada.

Earlier in his career, the executive was the director of global marketing at MTV and began his career working for Lorne Michaels at Saturday Night Live.

“Audible continues to forge new paths in bringing premium storytelling and original IP to the ever-expanding audio segment of our industry,” Schwartz added. “With projects recently released or in the pipeline from Kevin Hart, Colin Kaepernick, Laura Dern, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin, Common, Meghan McCain and Neil Gaiman, I couldn’t think of a better time to join this senior management team and help drive our incredible growth ahead.”