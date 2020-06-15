93rd Academy Awards delayed two months due to COVID-19

The 2021 Oscars ceremony will be pushed back two months to April as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC Television Network announced today (June 15).

The 93rd Academy Awards were originally scheduled to transmit live across ABC on Feb. 28, 2021, but will now move to a broadcast date of April 25, 2021 as a result of the global pandemic. The vote to postpone the annual televised celebration was made during a virtual meeting of the Academy’s Board of Governors.

“We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year’s show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement.

Eligibility dates for the 2020 Oscars have also shifted, with the Academy extending submission deadlines for feature films by two months from the standard Dec. 31, 2020 deadline to Feb. 28, 2021.

The submission deadline for specialty categories, including Documentary Feature and Documentary Short Subject, is Dec. 1, 2020.

Preliminary voting for the 93rd Academy Awards will begin on Feb. 1, 2021, ending Feb. 5; while nomination voting will begin on March 5, and ends on March 10. Nominations, meanwhile, will be unveiled on March 15. Final votes will be cast on April 15, running for five days until April 20.

Future eligibility windows and the Oscar show date for 2022 will be announced at a later date.

Click here for the complete 93rd Academy Awards rules, revised with these dates and deadlines.

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” added Academy president David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”

The Academy also announced that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will now open on April 30, 2021, as a result of the health crisis. The museum was initially scheduled to open to the public on Dec. 14, 2020.

Additionally, the Academy’s annual Governors Awards, celebrated at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, will not take place this fall. Further information about the ceremony and selection of honorees will be provided at a later date.