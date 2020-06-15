Joel Denton to head Red Arrow Studios International as president

Red Arrow Studios has appointed former A+E Networks executive Joel Denton as acting president of the company’s TV distribution business, Red Arrow Studios International.

Denton (pictured) joins the company June 15 and will be based in London, working with current president Bo Stehmeier, who will be exiting the distributor later this year.

A seasoned television executive, Denton has held positions including managing director of international content sales and partnerships at A+E Networks; president of production and distribution and RHI Entertainment; and EVP and MD of international sales at Hallmark Entertainment.

He was also joint founder and MD of Red Arrow Studios’ operations in the UK for two years from 2011.

James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said in a statement: “I am delighted that Joel is coming back to Red Arrow, to lead Red Arrow Studios International. His experience of international television and distribution will prove invaluable whilst we navigate one of the biggest social and economic challenges of modern times.”

“It is currently a challenging time to be working in the international media marketplace, but with quality shows and producers, an excellent team and the backing and support of ProSiebenSat.1, I believe Red Arrow Studios International is well-placed to continue to grow,” Denton added.