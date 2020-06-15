People/Biz

Joel Denton to head Red Arrow Studios International as president

Red Arrow Studios has appointed former A+E Networks executive Joel Denton as acting president of the company’s TV distribution business, Red Arrow Studios International. Denton (pictured) joins the company June 15 and will be ...
By
June 15, 2020

Red Arrow Studios has appointed former A+E Networks executive Joel Denton as acting president of the company’s TV distribution business, Red Arrow Studios International.

Denton (pictured) joins the company June 15 and will be based in London, working with current president Bo Stehmeier, who will be exiting the distributor later this year.

A seasoned television executive, Denton has held positions including managing director of international content sales and partnerships at A+E Networks; president of production and distribution and RHI Entertainment; and EVP and MD of international sales at Hallmark Entertainment.

He was also joint founder and MD of Red Arrow Studios’ operations in the UK for two years from 2011.

James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said in a statement: “I am delighted that Joel is coming back to Red Arrow, to lead Red Arrow Studios International. His experience of international television and distribution will prove invaluable whilst we navigate one of the biggest social and economic challenges of modern times.”

“It is currently a challenging time to be working in the international media marketplace, but with quality shows and producers, an excellent team and the backing and support of ProSiebenSat.1, I believe Red Arrow Studios International is well-placed to continue to grow,” Denton added.

TAGS:
, , , ,

Top Stories

  • pressnews_1
    People/Biz

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
  • LivePD
    Unscripted

    A&E cancels “Live PD” amid protests against police brutality, controversy
    By Barry Walsh
    June 10, 2020
  • RealTalk
    People/Biz

    RealTalk video roundtable: Getting back to business with new production protocols
    By Realscreen Staff
    June 8, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R (1)
    People/Biz

    The Close Up: HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell talks “buzzy” non-scripted
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 5, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search