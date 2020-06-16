Exclusive: Jeff Collins’ Catalina Content expands West Coast creative team

Newly launched production outfit Catalina Content, a division of Sky Studios, has fortified its West Coast creative team with a trio of appointments.

Catalina Content was launched in January after Jeff Collins departed the Kew Media-owned Collins Avenue Entertainment, the eponymous production company he founded more than a decade ago.

Former 44 Blue Productions executive Brent Jacoby (pictured) has boarded Catalina as SVP of development. In the new role, he will be responsible for developing across all unscripted genres with a focus on talent driven programming and formats.

Jacoby most recently served as VP of development at Rasha and Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch’s 44 Blue Productions where he developed non-scripted projects for a variety of streamers and broadcasters including HBO Max, Quibi, E!, Oxygen and CNBC.

Prior to this, he was VP and head of development for Outpost Entertainment, an ITV America company, and served as VP of development at Pilgrim Studios.

His past development credits include A&E’s OJ Guilty in Vegas, History’s Knife or Death and Missing in Alaska, Netflix’s Battlefish, Lifetime’s Dance Video Throwdown and Discovery’s Fire in the Hole, among others.

“For over a decade, Brent has had a successful track record of developing and selling bold content across all genres and platforms,” said Catalina Content president Collins in a statement. “He is a big get and an incredible anchor for us as we continue to lay the groundwork of our West Coast operations.”

Also joining the company will be Peter Huntley as VP of casting, who oversees all casting for the company and will zero in on talent-based directives; and Ryan Doody as manager of development, coordinating all of Catalina’s development efforts.

The trio will be based out of Catalina’s Los Angeles headquarters, and all will report directly into Collins.

Huntley most recently developed and cast HBO Max’s House of Ho from Lionsgate, and Bravo’s Mexican Dynasties from Shed Media. He has previously casted for docuseries and formats that include Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, E!’s Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and Lifetime’s Glam Masters, among others.

Doody, meanwhile, has previously worked with Collins at Collins Avenue Entertainment. His credits include Metal Fear, What They Got Right, Bake-a-Wish and Snapchat’s #adulting with Emma Chamberlain.

Catalina Content will build off of Collins’ long-standing success in lifestyle while prioritizing talent driven and female unscripted programming. As a result, Catalina has already secured more than 85 hours of programming across multiple networks and platforms, having most recently premiered Killer Truth for HLN.

The prodco is the latest addition to the Sky Studios non-scripted portfolio sitting alongside the likes of Jupiter Entertainment, Love Productions, Znak & Co and Talos Films.