Extra: Animal Planet to launch virtual pet grooming series; Love Nature inks sales

Animal Planet to launch The Great American Groom-a-long

Discovery-owned cable net Animal Planet is set to premiere The Great American Groom-a-long later this month.

Hosted by television personality and designer Carson Kressley, the series will follow along as professional groomers virtually guide celebrity pet owners on the do’s and don’t’s of grooming over Zoom.

Pet owners featured throughout the series include Dennis Quaid and his miniature bulldog Peaches; singer Aubrey O’Day and her Pomeranian and Maltese dogs; eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno and actress Bianca Stam’s terrier mix, Sesame; and Kym Herjavec (Dancing with the Stars) and Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank) with their Bichon-frisé/Pomeranian mix, Lola. A special first responder, pediatric emergency medical physician Chesy Nichols also learns how to give her long-haired Alaskan malamute, Nakita, a spa day.

Celebrity groomers include DIY Dog Grooming, From Puppy Cuts to Best in Show, Everything you Need to Know author Jorge Bendersky, creative pet stylist Milena Kon, and dog and cat groomer Christine Keesee.

Animal Planet will premiere The Great American Groom-a-long on June 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is produced by Critical Content, with Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Matthew Pickel and David Metzler serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer with Patrick Keegan as supervising producer.



Love Nature launches on Les Bouquets Canal+

Blue Ant Media-owned wildlife and nature channel Love Nature is continuing its global expansion and is now available to more than 25 African countries on pay-TV platform, Les Bouquets Canal+.

The deal further expands the Love Nature brand in Sub-Saharan Africa, giving Les Bouquets Canal+ subscribers access to an extensive line-up of original, English-language programming.

The line-up of original, English-language programming includes hundreds of hours of wildlife and nature titles, including Malawi Wildlife Rescue, a 6 x 60-minute series from Icon Films; Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs, a 5 x 60-minute docuseries from Oxford Scientific Films; and Amazing Animal Friends, another Oxford Scientific Films six-part docuseries.

Other exclusive content from Love Nature includes Plimsoll Productions’ Africa’s Hunters (18 x 60 minutes), a character-driven look at the lives of some of Zambia’s most formidable predators; and The Big Dry (3 x 60 minutes), which details the challenges wildlife in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley must overcome during the long dry season as they await the life-giving rains.

ETV, CuriosityStream licenses Forensic Files

Long-running true crime investigation series Forensic Files has two more broadcast partners.

In a deal made by international distributor GaryLico.TV, Etv in South Africa has renewed the 395-episode library and licensed two new seasons to premiere in 2021.

CuriosityStream, meanwhile, has licensed 70 HD episodes and the 15th season of Forensic Files in Latin America and Singapore, India and Russia.

Sixteen new episodes for seasons 15 through 17 will be produced for Turner Broadcasting’s U.S. network HLN.