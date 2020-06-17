Discovery Channel, Shine TV team up for “Treasure Island with Bear Grylls”

Discovery Channel has commissioned Shine TV, part of Endemol Shine UK, to produce a reality series that will maroon 12 strangers on a tropical island over a one-month period.

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls (pictured) will chronicle the strangers as they fight for their survival and a cash prize under the watchful gaze of global survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls.

Each competitor will have their physical and mental conditions pushed to the limits as they leave behind modern-day comforts and endure fluctuating temperatures and tropical storms.

Throughout the six-part series, contestants will forge alliances to increase their chances of finding the hidden treasure or decide to go it alone by ditching those perceived as the weakest. Should a contestant tap out early, however, they will leave the competition empty-handed.

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls premiers Thursday (June 18) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

The series is executive produced by Shine’s Sebastian Grant and Tim Whitwell, alongside Discovery Channel’s Laura Crowson.

“This radical new twist on the island experience will test whether human nature really is ruled by the quest for financial gain, or whether co-operation and altruism in the face of adversity can bring their own reward,” Grylls said in a statement.