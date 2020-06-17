Extra: NENT Studios UK, Crackit strike deal; Avanti Media sells BBC4 format

Crackit Productions sells content to NENT Studios UK

NENT Studios UK has struck up a new partnership with UK indie Crackit Productions.

The deal sees NENT Studios UK acquire 40 hours of programming for international distribution, including the recently announced Shoplifters: At War With The Law (6 x 60 minutes) and A&E: After Dark (6 x 60 minutes), both produced for Channel 5.

Shoplifters: At War With The Law (pictured) focuses on those tasked with trying to prevent thefts, while A&E: After Dark takes viewers to the Hull Royal Infirmary in the north of England, highlighting the challenges and pressures facing the UK’s National Health Service staff on night shifts.

Other titles in the package include two, 6 x 60-minute seasons of true crime series Britain’s Deadliest Kids, plus a range of soon-to-be-announced factual series and specials for UK broadcasters.

Elsewhere, NENT Group has raised SEK 800 million (US$85 million) by issuing three- and five-year unsecured bonds to more than 15 Swedish and Nordic investors.

This is the second public issue by NENT Group since the company was listed in March 2019.

The issue has been made within the framework of NENT Group’s established SEK 4 billion MTN program, and comprised SEK 150 million of notes with a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3m +1.75% and maturing on June 26, 2023, and SEK 650 million of notes with a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3m +2.25% and maturing on June 26, 2025.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing loans and for general corporate purposes.

Total outstanding value of NENT Group’s bonds is now SEK 3,100 million, with an increased weighting towards long-term maturities.

Avanti Media sells BBC4 format to Australia

Avanti Media’s BBC4 format Life Drawing Live! has sold to Australian broadcaster SBS.

As well as producing the format for broadcast this July, SBS has also bought the two previous two-hour Life Drawing Live! programs that aired on BBC4.

Presenter and artist Josie d’Arby hosted both programs, with the first episode having transmitted in February and the second in May, which was produced during lockdown.

d’Arby was joined by experts Lachlan Goudie, Diana Ali and Nicky Philipps while viewers could watch and draw along at home and in the studio, capturing a series of life model poses based on classical works of art.

Life Drawing Live! was commissioned Mark Bell for BBC4. The executive producer was Sally Dixon and Emyr Afan.