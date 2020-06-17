Imagine Entertainment invests in Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment has made a “substantial investment” in Jigsaw Productions, the outfit founded by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

The partnership will enable Jigsaw to grow its non-fiction business while expanding in dramatic television, features and podcasting.

Imagine calls Jigsaw a “synergistic addition” to the company’s own portfolio in the documentary space through its Imagine Documentaries banner, led by Justin Wilkes and former HBO exec Sara Bernstein.

“[Alex] Gibney is considered one of the most visionary and thought-provoking documentary filmmakers of our generation,” said Grazer, Imagine chairman, in a statement. “And Jigsaw is regarded as the crown jewel of non-fiction companies in the industry, with a stellar track record for its slate of award-winning film and TV projects. We’re honored to be partnering with Alex and his team.”

“I had been talking to Ron and Brian for some months about the exciting prospects of a partnership,” Gibney said in a statement. “I have always been impressed by their commitment to artistic ambition and delighted by their interest in and commitment to Jigsaw’s mission: telling stories about important social issues while supporting and amplifying the voices of diverse independent filmmakers. Beyond that, I love that Brian and Ron are explorers, always looking beyond the horizon. It will be a privilege flying with them.”

Gibney (pictured) formed the New York-headquartered shingle in 2012.

The award-winning director has helmed such acclaimed films as Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Taxi to the Dark Side, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks, and his current film Citizen K (recently released on Amazon Prime) about former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Jigsaw is led by a senior executive team of COO and EVP of production Richard Perello and SVP of development and production Stacey Offman.

Jigsaw’s swath of critically acclaimed and buzz worthy releases include two seasons of the investigative Netflix series Dirty Money; HBO’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley; Showtime’s four-part series Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI; and the four-part breakout Netflix series Salt Fat Acid Heat.

In the last year, the company has partnered with HBO Max for the upcoming 10-part series Generation Hustle (w/t) and premiered several projects including the recent two-part series Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time, directed by longtime Jigsaw collaborator Alison Ellwood (Epix); docuseries Why We Hate on Discovery Channel and coproduced with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television; Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America (AMC) with partners QuestLove, BlackThought and Shawn Gee’s Two One Five Entertainment.

Jigsaw is also behind several projects for Netflix: the five-part docuseries The Family directed by Jesse Moss, How to Fix a Drug Scandal directed by Erin Lee Carr, and The Innocence Files.