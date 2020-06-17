TCB’s Heaney, Subhani exit company

Months after the acquisition of the London-based distributor by Beyond International, TCB Media Rights CEO Paul Heaney and executive director Dina Subhani have stepped down from the company.

According to Beyond, Beyond Distribution and TCB will each continue to operate as separate full-service distributors “for the foreseeable future.” Following the exits of Heaney and Subhani, the TCB senior management team now reports directly to Beyond International CEO & managing director, Mikael Borglund.

“We created an outstanding team at TCB, who in turn have built a solid creative and commercial community for both producers and buyers for which they should be very proud,” said Heaney in a statement. “We have an established culture and integrity that few would deny is exemplary in the unscripted distribution world. Both Dina and I wish each and every one of our colleagues the very best of success in the future, they truly deserve it. We would like to thank them for their endless hard work and support from TCB’s inception and especially through these recent uncertain times.”

“Paul, Dina and the management team have created a company with a strong reputation and catalogue,” added Borglund. “We all wish Paul and Dina well and look forward to continuing to work with the TCB team to further build the company.”

TCB Media Rights was acquired by Beyond International following the fallout of financial disarray that took down its original parent company, Canadian superindie Kew Media Group. The acquisition was originally announced by Beyond at the beginning of April but court documents filed by receiver FTI Consulting regarding the acquisition revealed that Heaney did not provide consent for the deal and furthermore, had made a counter offer for the company through a party that also included Subhani.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved the acquisition in mid-April.

TCB Media Rights was founded in 2012.