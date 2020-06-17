The CW Network preps summer slate with unscripted series from UK, Canada

The CW Network has boosted its summer programming slate with a quartet of alternative content acquisitions.

Anchoring the free-to-air network’s summer schedule of acquired and original programming with U.S. debuts will be three UK productions — the horror whodunnit competition Killer Camp, the docuseries Being Reuben and the comedy panel game show Taskmaster – and the Canadian family-centric cooking competition series Fridge Wars.

Originally created by Tuesday’s Child for ITV2 in the UK, the 5 x 60-minute Killer Camp will document 11 British strangers as they realize they are not participating on a fun new reality show called Summer Camp, but a satirical over-the-top murder mystery series.

Each episode of the series will see one contestant get “murdered,” with the remaining campers having to determine who among them is the silent assassin. The killer will be assisted by the evil camp handyman Bruce, who executes the “death scenes” on behalf of the killer in “hilarious and inventive ways.” The last contestant remaining is awarded with a cash prize.

Steph Harris executive produces for Tuesday’s Child. Comedian Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor Bobby.

Killer Camp premieres July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, comedy game show Taskmaster, a hit in the UK, stars comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title-role of “Taskmaster” who, with the help of series creator Alex Horne and his assistant, tests the wit and wisdom of five competitive comedians through a series of challenges.

Taskmaster is executive produced by Avalon’s Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jonny Thoday and Andy Devonshire, who also serves as the series’ director. Hilary Rosen executive produces for UKTV.

The International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show debuts August 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Family-centric cooking competition Fridge Wars, meanwhile, will pit two celebrity chefs in head-to-head battles to make the best meal possible from ingredients found within the refrigerators of families from across the country.

Each family’s fridge will be recreated in a studio setting where chefs will have 45 minutes to put together a meal with ingredients they’ve never seen for a family they’ve never met. When the time is up, the family will taste each meal before scoring them on look, taste and originality — without knowing who cooked what.

The unscripted culinary competition is hosted by Emma Hunter and coproduced and created by The Gurin Company and Canadian pubcaster CBC. It is exec produced by CBC’s Tracie Tighe and The Gurin Company’s Phil Gurin.

Fridge Wars begins its CW run on August 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Finally, the Ricochet- and Krempelwood Entertainment-produced observational docuseries Being Reuben will follow 14-year old Welsh singer, influencer and make-up expert Reuben De Maid who shot to fame following an appearance on Little Big Shots.

The 6 x 60-minute docuseries will chart De Maid and his family as the teenager copes with his new life in the spotlight while still living under his mother’s roof in Wales.

Being Reuben is scheduled to broadcast August 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It is executive produced by Emma Walsh of Ricochet, Blair Krempel and Mark Wood.