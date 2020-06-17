Docs

Westdoc Online features “Belly of the Beast” director Erika Cohn

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership. The ...
June 17, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features Erika Cohn (pictured), director of Belly of the Beast, as well as previous acclaimed docs such as The Judge and the Emmy Award-winning In Football We Trust.

In the episode, Cohn describes the genesis of each project, how she overcame funding challenges, and takes a deep dive into her latest film, which delves into the issues of systemic racism and reproductive injustice impacting the female prison population in the United States.

The film recently premiered at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival, which continues until June 20. The film will air on ‘Independent Lens’ in November.

To see the interview and past episodes of Westdoc Online, visit the official site.

