Extra: Blue Ant Media launches Roku channels; “Chrisley Knows Best” goes to Oz

Love Nature, ZooMoo expand on Roku

Blue Ant Media’s wildlife and nature brand Love Nature (and Love Nature Español) and its children’s offering ZooMoo have landed on the Roku Channel in the U.S.

The deal continues Roku’s expansion of free live and linear channel lineup. The three Blue Ant Media channels join Roku’s new Live TV Channel Guide with launching.

Some of the highlighted titles landing on Love Nature’s Roku channel includes Secrets of the Wild Australia (7 x 60 minutes), Animal Empires (6 x 60 minutes), Land of Gremlins (3 x 60 minutes).

Australia’s hayu takes Chrisley Knows Best

All3Media International has inked an exclusive deal with Australian reality SVOD service hayu, part of NBCUniversal International, for all eight seasons of USA Networks’ docu-reality series Chrisley Knows Best.

Following the lives of real estate tycoon and entrepreneur Todd Chrisley and his family, 212 episodes and the recently announced eighth season are headed Down Under to hayu’s platform. The series is produced by Maverick Television and All3Media America.

In addition, hayu Australia has taken the rights to the latest series of Lime Pictures’ The Only Way is Essex.

Lifetime orders more Married at First Sight: Couples Cam

U.S. cable network Lifetime has ordered more episodes of the self-shot series Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

Produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company, the show follows nine past fan favorite couples in quarantine.

The series moves to air on Thursdays in July.

Season 11 of the original series, Married at First Sight, takes place in New Orleans with five new couples. It premieres on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

All 17 episodes are “mega-sized” to two hours to capture the full journey from wedding to honeymoon and beyond.

A week before the season premiere launches, the Married At First Sight Match Making Special will air on July 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the show’s trio of experts sharing their matchmaking process and pair the five couples. Then at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier hosts a Kickoff Special with a group of panelists to talk about the show, interview fan favorite couples and begin the countdown to season 11.

Executive producers for Kinetic Content on both series are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Ally Simpson; Gena McCarthy is EP for Lifetime. Married at First Sight is also executive produced by Jason Sands and Toni Gallagher while Geoff Nuanes is executive producer for Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

ZDF takes Cities of Crime

Prime Entertainment Group has signed a deal with German broadcaster ZDF for its crime/investigation docuseries Cities of Crime.

The series follow different police squads as they patrol in the “most dangerous cities in the world,” weaving footage from undercover cameras and “insider scenes.”

Cities of Crime is a 52-minute one-off, which is also set to air on ZDF Info and ZDF neo.