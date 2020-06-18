People/Biz

HBO Max, Sam Dean sign multi-year overall deal

WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max has sealed a two-year first-look deal with Love is Blind showrunner and executive producer Sam Dean. In addition to Dean’s (pictured) future assignments as a showrunner ...
By
June 18, 2020

WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max has sealed a two-year first-look deal with Love is Blind showrunner and executive producer Sam Dean.

In addition to Dean’s (pictured) future assignments as a showrunner for HBO Max projects, the deal will allow the streaming platform access to first-look rights on all of Dean’s owned or controlled concepts for her unscripted projects.

The overall deal comes after Dean recently wrapped production as showrunner for the forthcoming HBO Max unscripted series 12 Dates of Christmas, which is slated to premiere later this year.

Most recently, Dean served as an executive producer at the Chris Coelen-helmed Kinetic Content, where she was responsible for showrunning new formats including Netflix’s Love is Blind, ABC’s The Taste, and Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, as well as various spin-offs within that franchise.

Dean is represented by Alex Davis from TheHollywoodLawyer.com.

“Sam is an outstanding unscripted storyteller and a top-tier showrunner,” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP of original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max, in a statement. “After working with Sam on our reality rom-com, 12 Dates of Christmas, it was clear that her ability to tell stories with heart, humor, and a wink to the audience made her a perfect fit for HBO Max. We count ourselves lucky to be in business with a producer of her caliber.”

Added Dean: “I am really looking forward to working with HBO Max; it’s a new and ambitious platform with an unlimited appetite to create fresh and innovative content, yet it also brings with it Warner Media’s history of excellence that has continually kept them at the forefront of creativity and storytelling. It’s a great time to get involved as an unscripted producer. I feel blessed to be joining an incredibly strong and talented team, who I admire greatly and have loved collaborating with on 12 Dates of Christmas. I am excited to get started on new projects.”

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • pressnews_1
    People/Biz

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
  • LivePD
    Unscripted

    A&E cancels “Live PD” amid protests against police brutality, controversy
    By Barry Walsh
    June 10, 2020
  • RealTalk
    People/Biz

    RealTalk video roundtable: Getting back to business with new production protocols
    By Realscreen Staff
    June 8, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R (1)
    People/Biz

    The Close Up: HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell talks “buzzy” non-scripted
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 5, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search