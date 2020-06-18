HBO Max, Sam Dean sign multi-year overall deal

WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max has sealed a two-year first-look deal with Love is Blind showrunner and executive producer Sam Dean.

In addition to Dean’s (pictured) future assignments as a showrunner for HBO Max projects, the deal will allow the streaming platform access to first-look rights on all of Dean’s owned or controlled concepts for her unscripted projects.

The overall deal comes after Dean recently wrapped production as showrunner for the forthcoming HBO Max unscripted series 12 Dates of Christmas, which is slated to premiere later this year.

Most recently, Dean served as an executive producer at the Chris Coelen-helmed Kinetic Content, where she was responsible for showrunning new formats including Netflix’s Love is Blind, ABC’s The Taste, and Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, as well as various spin-offs within that franchise.

Dean is represented by Alex Davis from TheHollywoodLawyer.com.

“Sam is an outstanding unscripted storyteller and a top-tier showrunner,” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP of original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max, in a statement. “After working with Sam on our reality rom-com, 12 Dates of Christmas, it was clear that her ability to tell stories with heart, humor, and a wink to the audience made her a perfect fit for HBO Max. We count ourselves lucky to be in business with a producer of her caliber.”

Added Dean: “I am really looking forward to working with HBO Max; it’s a new and ambitious platform with an unlimited appetite to create fresh and innovative content, yet it also brings with it Warner Media’s history of excellence that has continually kept them at the forefront of creativity and storytelling. It’s a great time to get involved as an unscripted producer. I feel blessed to be joining an incredibly strong and talented team, who I admire greatly and have loved collaborating with on 12 Dates of Christmas. I am excited to get started on new projects.”